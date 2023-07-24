Anirban Sarkar
Jul 24 ,2023
Impressive debutants in IPL 2023
Image: AP
Kyle Mayers lit up his debut IPL as he hit 379 runs in 13 matches for LSG
Image: BCCI
Rajvardhan Hangargekar showed enough promise in his debut IPL for CSK
Image: BCCI
Reece Topley started the IPL with a bang but a shoulder injury forced him out of the tournament
Image: BCCI
Despite KKR's awful campaign, Rahmanullah Gurbaz showed immense potential
Image: AP
Sikandar Raza didn't get many chances but was impressive with both bat and ball
Image: AP
With 452 runs and six wickets Cameron Ground stamped his authority in his debut IPL season
Image: AP
Vijaykumar Vyshak was one of RCB's shining lights last season
Image: AP
