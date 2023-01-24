Tanya Trivedi
Jan 24 ,2023
In photos: Ajay Devgn and Tabu pose in style
Varinder Chawla
Ajay Devgn keeps it cool with a black kurta with blue denim.
Tabu looks absolutely adorable as she sports blue denim fit and flare dress for the event.
Ajay and Tabu twinned in blue denim.
Ajay Devgn and Tabu get candid at the teaser launch of their upcoming film Bholaa.
The actors display their playful selves as they talk about their upcoming films.
