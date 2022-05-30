In Pics: A Walk Through Queen Elizabeth's 70 Years On Throne
The Queen marked her 70th year on the throne on 6 February this year, but she is not celebrating her Platinum Jubilee until June.
Here, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are seen inspecting a group of Torres Strait Islanders in Queensland town of Cairns, Australia on March 13, 1954.
Surrounded by churchmen and peers, she is seen sitting on her throne after her coronation on June 2 1957. The photograph is clicked at Westminister Abbey, London.
This photograph shows Queen Elizabeth's maiden Christmas day telecast to the British people on Dec. 26, 1957.
Queen Elizabeth II is seen alongside her son Prince Charles and late Princess Diana as they arrive for the State Opening of Parliament in London on Nov 6, 1984.
In this photograph, Queen is captured watching a Royal Airforce flypast along with her family members in London on Saturday, June 16, 2012.
In February 2018, her majesty attended the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.
Here, Queen sits alone in St. George's Chapel during the funeral of her husband Prince Philip on April 17, 2021. She had been married to the former Duke of Edinburgh for 73 years.