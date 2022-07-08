Vidit Dhawan
Jul 08 ,2022
In Pics | BCCI Prez Sourav Ganguly dances on London streets as he celebrates 50th birthday
Image: Republic
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly celebrated his 50th birthday on July 8.
Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI
A day after having dinner with family and friends, Ganguly also had a dance party.
Image: Republic
Ganguly was seen dancing to famous Bollywood songs.
Image: Republic
In one instance, he was having fun with his wife and daughter while dancing on London Thumakda.
Image: Republic
Earlier on Thursday, Ganguly had his pre-birthday celebrations at a restaurant in the UK.
Image: Republic
He could be seen having dinner with BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, secretary Jay Shah and Sachin Tendulkar.
Image: Republic
In one of the images from Ganguly's pre-birthday celebrations, a cake is placed with the number 50.
Image: Republic
There are some of his best pictures placed on the side of the cake.
Image: Republic
With Ganguly celebrating his birthday in London, several of his former teammates took to social media to wish him.
Image: Republic
Since making his debut in 1992, Ganguly has played in 311 ODIs and 113 Test matches.
Image: PTI
