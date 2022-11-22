Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Nov 22 ,2022
In pics: Best goals so far in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar as matchday 2 concludes
Image: AP
Enner Valencia’s 2nd goal for Ecuador against Qatar on Sunday was the highlight of the FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament opener.
Image: AP
Valencia scored a super header into the bottom-left corner in the 31st minute of the game with an assist by Preciado.
Image: AP
19-year-old Jude Bellingham scored brilliantly for England in the 35th minute against Iran and opened the score sheet of the match.
Image: @england/Instagram
Bukayo Saka was the star of England’s thumping 6-2 victory with two goals of his own.
Image: AP
Saka’s first goal was the best of the night as converted a corner from Harry Maguire in brilliant fashion.
Image: AP
Jack Grealish’s 90th-minute goal against Iran was also a sight to witness as he converted an assist by Wilson with a simple tap-in.
Image: AP
Mehdi Taremi scored both goals for Iran against England during the 6-2 loss but his 1st goal became one of the best highlights of the game.
Image: AP
USA’s 22-year-old Timothy Weah also found himself in the headlines for his casual finish to score the first goal for Wales.
Image: AP
Find Out More