In Pics: Cristiano Ronaldo's memorable night as he becomes football's greatest goalscorer
Image: AP
Cristiano Ronaldo scored the opening goal for Manchester United during their Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.
Image: AP
Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the first goal for the team.
Image: AP
Ronaldo celebrates after scoring United's 1st goal in the 12th minute of the game.
Image: AP
Ronaldo scored the second goal for Manchester United in the 38th minute of the game.
Image: AP
Ronaldo celebrates scoring his 2nd goal of the night - the 806th goal of his historic career
Image: AP
Ronaldo scored the 3rd goal for Manchester United in the 81st minute of the game.
Image: AP
Ronaldo celebrating his 3rd goal with the iconic 'Siu' celebration. He ended the night as football's all-time leading goalscorer.
Instagram Image: @manchesterunited