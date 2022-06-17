In Pics: European leaders visit Kyiv, Irpin to analyse on ground situation
As Russia's war of attrition continued for the fourth month, embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with four European leaders.
Ukraine Presidency
On Thursday, Zelenskyy held meetings with Italian PM Mario Draghi, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.
Ukraine Presidency
After arriving in Kyiv, the Italian PM Draghi called for unity. He said, "We need to deal with this problem with the courage shown by President Zelenskyy. We must all act together."
Ukraine Presidency
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, meanwhile, underscored that "Ukraine belongs to the European family. Germany wants a positive decision in favour of Ukraine as an EU candidate country."
Ukraine Presidency
Macron took to Twitter to slam Russia and stated that "the whole world has witnessed the war crimes committed on Ukraine's soil."
Ukraine Presidency
Romania's Klaus Iohannis noted that his country is providing all the necessary assistance to Ukrainians who have been forced to flee their homes due to the war. Romania shares a land border with Ukraine
KlausIohannis/Twitter