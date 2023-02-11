Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Feb 11 ,2023
In Pics: India humiliates Australia in 1st Test, win by an innings and 132 runs
Image: bcci.tv
Team India defeated Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the 1st Test on Day 3 itself.
Image: bcci.tv
Captain Rohit Sharma scored his first Test hundred as captain in the first innings, by hitting 120 runs off 212 balls.
Image: bcci.tv
After the match, Rohit said it was a special hundred, keeping in mind India's victory and position in the ICC WTC standings.
Image: bcci.tv
"We know playing a series like this it's important to start well. Happy I could put up a performance which could help the team," the skipper added.
Image: bcci.tv
Ravindra Jadeja received the Player of the Match award for taking a fifer in the 1st innings, scoring 70 runs in the 2nd, and taking 3 wickets in the 3rd.
Image: AP
"It feels amazing...after five months, give 100%, taking wickets and scoring runs. Feels amazing," Jadeja said after the match.
Image: bcci.tv
R Ashwin took a fifer in the 3rd innings, helping India to bowl out Australia for 91 runs on Day 3.
Image: bcci.tv
Australian debutant took a seven-wicket haul in the second innings of the match.
Image: bcci.tv
Axar Patel contributed 84 runs to India's cause in the 2nd innings.
Image: bcci.tv
Find Out More