Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Mar 14 ,2023
In Pics: IOA president PT Usha, AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey meet Russian Sports Minister
Image: @PTUshaOfficial/Twitter
Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha met the Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matystin on Monday.
Image: @PTUshaOfficial/Twitter
AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey was also a part of the meeting.
Image: @PTUshaOfficial/Twitter
“Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matystin made a courtesy visit to IOA office earlier today,” PT Usha wrote on Twitter, sharing snippets from the meeting.
Image: @PTUshaOfficial/Twitter
The IOA president said they “exchanged pleasantries during the short interaction”.
Image: @PTUshaOfficial/Twitter
Reacting to the tweet, Chaubey added he is pleased to know that “H.E. Mr Oleg Matystin is a former Table Tennis player “.
Image: @PTUshaOfficial/Twitter
PT Usha became the IOA president in December 2022.
Image: PTI
On the other hand, Chaubey became the first former footballer to head AIFF by assuming the presidential role in September 2022.
Image: @indianfootball/Instagram
