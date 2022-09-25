Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Sep 25 ,2022
In pics: Jhulan Goswami's final appearance for India women's cricket team at Lord's
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur hugging the legendary Jhulan Goswami in the team huddle, ahead of her final international game for the Women in Blue.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
Jhulan Goswami seated in her final team picture ahead of retirement from the sport.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
The women's cricket stalwart accompanied Harmanpreet Kaur for the toss ahead of the 3rd ODI.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
Jhulan Goswami received a guard of honor, as she walked out to bat in her final international game.
Image: @englandcricket/Instagram
Jhulan returned with the figures of 2/30 in 10 overs in her final ODI match and helped the team seal an impressive win.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
On Saturday, Jhulan achieved the milestone of bowling more than 10,000 balls in women's cricket. She is the first player to do so.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
Jhulan Goswami poses for a picture at the home of cricket Lord's, ahead of her final ODI game.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
Jhulan being carried around by her teammates for a victory lap after the match.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
Jhulan Goswami waving to the fans after her final ODI game.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
