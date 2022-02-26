In pics: Nadal's road to Mexican Open final as Spaniard eases past Medvedev in semis
The 21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal started his Mexican Open 2022 tournament by defeating Denis Kudla, 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 32.
Nadal defeated Stefan Kozlov 6-0, 6-3 in the Round of 16 to qualify for the quarterfinals.
Rafael defeated Tommy Paul 6-0, 7-6(5) in the quarterfinal to fix his place against Daniil Medvedev, in a rematch of the Australian Open 2022 final.
Nadal defeated the World No. 1 rank tennis player Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-3 in the semi-final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Following the semi-final win, Nadal took his winning streak in 2022 to 14-0 and will now play in the final to win his fourth title in Acapulco.
British Tennis player Cameron Norrie will be up against Nadal in the final of the tournament, after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4,6-4 in the semifinals.
