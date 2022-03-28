In Pics, Resolution and collective grief as Russia-Ukraine war enters fifth week
Image: AP
A Ukrainian serviceman walks outside the regional administration building in Kharkiv, which was heavily damaged in a Russian attack earlier this month.
Image: AP
On Sunday, a woman sits alone in a coffee shop in Lviv, western Ukraine.
Image: AP
Men place Ukrainian serviceman Oleksiy Lunyov's coffin in his grave in Yuzhne. On March 18, he was killed by a Russian missile attack in Mykolaiv.
Image: AP
A church in Kharkiv, Ukraine, damaged by a Russian attack on Sunday.
Image: AP
During a farewell ceremony in Kara-Balta, Kyrgyzstan, the mother of Russian Army soldier Rustam Zarifulin, who was killed fighting in Ukraine, sobs in the presence of relatives.
Image: AP
The windshield of an abandoned truck riddled with bullets in Stoyanka.
Image: AP
In Kharkiv, a monument to Taras Shevchenko, a Ukrainian poet and national symbol, covered in bags to protect it from Russian shelling.
Image: AP
The shutter of a battle-damaged store in Stoyanka covered in graffiti picturing Russian President Vladimir Putin and the words "Glory to Ukraine."
Image: AP
In Stoyanka, Ukraine, a piece of a mortar shell protrudes from the asphalt.
Image: AP