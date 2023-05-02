Vishal Tiwari
May 02 ,2023
In Pics | The Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir fight
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli's aggression was at its peak during LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 match on Monday.
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli was celebrating every LSG wicket by showing aggression on the field.
Image: BCCI
Kohli even got involved in a verbal altercation with LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq and Gautam Gambhir.
Image: Twitter
After Naveen-ul-Haq got dismissed in the last innings, Kohli was seen giving him a send-off.
Image: Twitter
After the match, Kohli was seen having a heated exchange with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir.
Image: Twitter
RCB defeated LSG in their own backyard by 18 runs to avenge the loss in their reverse fixture.
Image: BCCI
Find Out More