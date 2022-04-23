In pics: Will Smith spotted in Mumbai after infamous Oscars 2022 slap incident
On Saturday, April 23, Hollywood actor Will Smith, in a rare appearance, was spotted in the city of Mumbai.
This comes almost a month after the infamous Oscars 2022 fiasco, wherein the 'King Richard' star walked on the stage to slap comedian Chris Rock.
Surprisingly, Will Smith was accompanied by a pandit as he caught the attention of paparazzi in Mumbai.
It appears that the star has opted for a spiritual path to move on from the Oscars 2022 incident.
Just days ago, Will Smith's wife informed fans that the elite Smith family is 'deeply healing' at the 'Red Table Talk'.
For his appearance, Will Smith wore a plain white t-shirt which was finished with what appears to be a spiritual thread wrapped around his neck.
