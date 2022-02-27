In support of Ukraine, anti-war protests take place around the world
AP
Amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, anti-war protestors have taken to streets across the world to demonstrate against Russian aggression.
Thousands of people gathered in Tiergarten park in Germany's Berlin to protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Sunday.
Ukraine supporters march through the streets of New York with flags and signs.
The Eiffel Tower lit up in the national blue-and-yellow colours of Ukraine as Russia tries to make a deeper invasion of Ukraine.
Protesters unveil a Ukrainian flag in Tel Aviv, Israel, on February 26
A man holds a poster that reads "No war" in Moscow, Russia, on Sunday,
Police detain an anti-war demonstrator during action against Russia's attack on Ukraine in St. Petersburg, Russia on Saturday.