IND U-19 vs ENG U-19: Five players to watch out for in the World Cup final
Image: Cricket World Cup/ Instagram/ Twitter/ BCCI
Vicky Ostwal started the tournament with 5 wicket haul and since then he has been the main wicket-taker for the team. The left-arm spinner would look to add more wickets to his tally in the ifnal
Image: ICC
Yash Dhull has scored a total of 212 runs from the 3 matches played. He scored a century in the last match against Australia and would look to carry the momentum against England in final.
Image: BCCI/ Twitter
Shaik Rasheed missed out on a century in the semi-final, however, he has played important knocks when needed by the team. He will hope to carry on the form and score runs in the final.
Image: BCCI/ Twitter
Tom Prest started off pretty well but have failed to score big in past couple of matches.WIth Trophy at stake, he would be eager to score runs and lead the team from the front.
Image: cricketworldcup/ Instagram
Rehan Ahmed was instrumental in the team's victory against Afghanistan picking up 3 Afghanistan wickets to turn the match in England's favour. He would be hoping to repeat his heroics in the final as well.
Image: cricketworldcup/ Instagram