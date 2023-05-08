Anirban Sarkar
IND vs AUS: 3 standby players for WTC Final
Image: BCCI
Ishan Kishan has been named as KL Rahul's replacement for the WTC final
Image:AP
Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named as one of the standby players
Image: PTI
Mukesh Kumar has been brilliant for Delhi capitals this season and he is also on the list of standby players.
Image: BCCI
Suryakumar Yadav recently made his Test debut for the Indian team and is also enlisted on the standby list
Image: BCCI
KL Rahul has already been ruled out of the WTC final as he suffered an injury against RCB
Image: BCCI
