Anirban Sarkar
Feb 08 ,2023
IND vs AUS: 5 Players to watch out for in first Test
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Virat Kohli has been a standout performer in Test cricket for India and the onus will be on him to lead the charge against Australia.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Ravindra Jadeja's return to the Indian squad will be a big boost as the handy all rounder could be a game changer for the home side.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Cheteshwar Pujara has long been a backbone for the Indian batting order and his enormous experience in this format should play in India's favour.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Marnus Labuschagne has emerged as Australia's most prolific batsman in Test cricket and the visitors will be relying heavily on him
Image: AP
Nathan Lyon could be a major factor for Australia on the spin friendly surfaces as the off spinner has picked up 34 wickets in India.
Image: AP
Find Out More