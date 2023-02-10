Prateek Arya
Feb 10 ,2023
Ind Vs Aus: 8 Players who stunned team India on debut
Image: twitter/cricket.com.au
Jason Krejza took 8 for 215 against India on Debut.
Image: twitter/icc
Todd Murphy made a spectacular debut against India taking 5* wickets in Nagpur.
Image: twitter/victoriancricketteam
Josh Hazlewood got 5 for 68 at Brisbane Cricket Ground in 2014.
Image: AP
Yasir Arafat got 5 for 161 against India on debut.
Samaa Sports Image: twitter/samaasport
Brett Lee took 5 for 47 in 1997 against India at the MCG.
Image: twitter/northstandgangwankhede
Michael Clarke score 151 on test debut against India in 2004.
Image: twitter/Archith
Keaton Jennings recorded 100 on Test debut against India in Mumbai in 2016.
Image: ICC
in the Ahmedabad Test in November 2010. Batting at No. 6, Kane Williamson scored a fantastic 131 off 299 balls.
Image: AP
