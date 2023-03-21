Vishal Tiwari
Mar 21 ,2023
IND vs AUS: India's Predicted XI for 3rd ODI vs Australia
Image: BCCI
Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team against Australia in the 3rd ODI on Wednesday.
Image: BCCI
Shubman Gill is expected to open the batting alongside skipper Rohit Sharma.
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli will most likely play at his usual No. 3 position in the 3rd ODI against Australia.
Image: BCCI
Suryakumar Yadav is expected to bat at the No. 4 position for India in the 3rd ODI on Wednesday.
Image: BCCI
KL Rahul is expected to keep the wickets for India in the 3rd ODI against Australia.
Image: BCCI
Hardik Pandya will play as a fast-bowling all-rounder in the 3rd ODI at the Chepauk Stadium.
Image: BCCI
Ravindra Jadeja will play as a spin-bowling all-rounder in the 3rd ODI on Wednesday.
Image: BCCI
Axar Patel will also play as a spin-bowling all-rounder in the 3rd ODI on Wednesday.
Image: BCCI
Kuldeep Yadav is likely to be one of the three spinners for India in the 3rd ODI.
Image: BCCI
Mohammed Shami is expected to lead the pace attack for India in the 3rd ODI.
Image: BCCI
Mohammed Siraj is likely to be India's 2nd pacer in the 3rd ODI against Australia.
Image: BCCI
