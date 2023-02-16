Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Feb 16 ,2023
IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma & co. begin practice in Delhi ahead of 2nd Test, Iyer returns
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
On Thursday, Rohit Sharma-led Team India kicked off training for the India vs Australia 2nd Test match.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
The 2nd Test match of the four-match series is scheduled to begin from February 17 onwards.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
India kicked off the series by clinching a victory by an inning and 132 runs in the 1st Test in Nagpur.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
Shreyas Iyer was seen practicing with the team after missing out on the 1st Test due to an injury.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel starred in the 1st Test with individual fifties. Jadeja also took a fifer in the 1st innings, before taking 3 more wickets.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
If Rohit Sharma decided to include Iyer in to the XI, Suryakumar Yadav is the most likely candidate to be dropped.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
Youngsters Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan also feature in India's squad for the Border-Gavaskar trophy.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
R Ashwin's tally of wickets in his Test career crossed the 450 mark in the 1st Test. He also took a fifer in the second innings.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are India's leading pace lineup against the Aussies.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
