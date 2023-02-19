Prateek Arya
Feb 20 ,2023
IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli leaves behind Sachin & Ponting in elite list
Image: PTI
Mahela Jayawardene was the slowest to 25k runs, he took 701 innings. He has a total of 25,957 international runs under his name.
Image: BCCI
After 608 innings, Kumar Sangakkara reached 25000 international runs. He ended up with 28106 runs in 594 matches.
Image: AP
Jacques Kallis has 25,534 International runs to showcase. He took 594 innings to reach the 25000-run landmark.
Image: AP
Ricky Ponting took 588 innings to score 25000 runs in international cricket. He has a total of 27483 runs in 560 matches.
Image: AP
Sachin Tendulkar has the most runs in international cricket. Sachin scored 34,347 international runs and reached the landmark of 25k runs in 577 innings.
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli is the fastest player in the history of cricket to score 25000 runs. He took only 549 innings to reach the figure.
Image: BCCI
Find Out More