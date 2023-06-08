Vishal Tiwari
Jun 08 ,2023
IND vs AUS: What happened on Day 2 of WTC Final
Image: ICC
Day 2 started with Steve Smith and Travis Head resuming batting for Australia.
Image: AP
Smith was dismissed for 121 off 268 balls and Head hit 163 off 174 balls before he was removed.
Image: ICC
Siraj finished the first innings with four wickets to his name. Australia were all out for 469.
Image: ICC
India's top order collapsed yet again with Rohit, Shubman, Virat, and Pujara going early.
Image: ICC
Ajinkya Rahane then forged a crucial partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, rebuilding India's innings.
Image: ICC
However, Jadeja was dismissed for 48 by Lyon. Rahane continued his batting till stumps.
Image: ICC
Australia finished the day on top by restricting India to 151/5 in 38 overs. India trail by 318 runs.
Image: ICC
Find Out More