Suraj Alva
Nov 02 ,2022
IND vs BAN: Will Rishabh Pant get a chance to play in T20 World Cup
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
Despite KL Rahul's poor form in the tournament, the team management will retain him to open the innings with Rohit Sharma for the Bangladesh match.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
After scoring half-centuries in the opening two matches, Virat Kohli failed against South Africa. The former skipper will be eyeing a match-winning knock.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
After scoring half-centuries in the previous two matches, Suryakumar Yadav will look to make it a hat-trick of half-centuries against Bangladesh.
Image: AP
After making an impact against Pakistan, Hardik Pandya has not fired in the last two matches. He will look to turn things around against Bangladesh.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
With Deepak Hooda failing to make an impact against South Africa Axar Patel could be brought into the playing XI.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Rishabh Pant has not been able to get game time due to Dinesh Karthik getting the nod. However, with veteran keeper injured, Pant will be part of playing XI.
Image: AP
Ravichandran Ashwin did well in the first two matches but went for runs in Perth. Yuzvendra Chahal could make his T20 World Cup debut if Ashwin is rested.
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
Arshdeep Singh has 7 wickets to his name so far. The left-arm pacer along with Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will look to do some early damage with the ball.
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
