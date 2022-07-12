Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Jul 12 ,2022
IND vs ENG 1st ODI: A sneak peek into what happened when India last played England in ODIs
Image: bcci.tv
The last time India and England clashed in an ODI series, was in March 2021.
Image: bcci.tv
Virat Kohli was still the captain of Team India, during the India vs England, three-match ODI series in India.
Image: bcci.tv
India had won the 1st ODI of the three-match series by a margin of 66 runs, after setting a target of 318 runs.
Image: bcci.tv
Opener Shikhar Dhawan was chosen as the Player of the Match in the 1st ODI, for his effort of scoring 98 runs in 106 balls.
Image: bcci.tv
England won the 2nd ODI by six wickets, after chasing down a mammoth target of 337 runs in 43.3 overs.
Image: bcci.tv
Jonny Bairstow memorably scored 124 runs off 112 runs in the 2nd ODI on March 26, 2021.
Image: bcci.tv
India batter KL Rahul also scored 108 runs off 114 balls in the match, while Rishabh Pant had hit 77 runs in 40 balls.
Image: bcci.tv
India had won the 3rd ODI by seven runs after defending their score of 329 runs, and sealed a 2-1 series victory.
Image: bcci.tv
England’s Sam Curran was chosen as the Player of the Match for his effort of 95* runs in 83 balls and bowling figures of 1/43.
Image: bcci.tv
Bairstow was awarded the Player of the Series award for scoring a total of 219 runs across three games when India last played against England in ODIs.
Image: bcci.tv
Find Out More