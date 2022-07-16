Suraj Alva
Jul 16 ,2022
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Key tactical changes India could eye for in Series decider
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
Rohit SHarma-led Team India began their ODI series with a crushing victory over England before getting the taste of their own medicine at Lords.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
Team India suffered a crushing defeat of 100 runs in the 2nd ODI and ailed to wrap up the series in London.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
With the series online, India will look to bring in Shardul Thakur for the final match in order to add more depth to the batting lineup.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
Prasidh Krishna is likely to make way for SHardul Thakur having picked up one wicket each in both the matches and also being on the expensive side as well.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
Except for the last match Suryakumar Yadav has looked in good touch throughout the white ball series. The 3rd ODI will be an opportunity to push hi up the order
Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
Dropping Virat Kohli is highly unlikely despite his poor form. However, if Team India decides to drop him Ishan Kishan might be considered over Shreyas Iyer.
Image: AP
The Manchester pitch is likely to offer bounce, Team India can also go will full pace attack with Mohamad Siraj and Arshdeep Singh partnering Bumrah and Shami.
Image: AP
Find Out More