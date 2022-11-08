Vidit Dhawan
Nov 08 ,2022
IND vs ENG: 5 changes Team India can make in T20 WC semis
Image: AP
With Team India captain Rohit Sharma not firing, they can opt for the hitman to take strike instead of KL Rahul.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
As for Rahul, he seems to have rediscovered his form with an impressive fifty against Zimbabwe.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
While the number three and four spots seem set with Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav, changes could be made lower down the order.
Image: AP
The biggest question that needs to be answered is whether Team India sticks with Rishabh Pant or get Dinesh Karthik back in.
Image: AP
Team India could also consider promoting Hardik Pandya up the order to get some quick runs.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
With Axar Patel having been hit for a few runs against Zimbabwe, Team India may consider replacing him with someone like Deepak Hooda.
Image: Twitter@ICC
If Axar Patel is dropped, R Ashwin could lead the spin attack with Yuzvendra Chahal bowling from the other end.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Instead of bowling just the death overs, Arshdeep Singh could also be given more responsibility to bowl more overs in the powerplay.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
