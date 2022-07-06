IND vs ENG: 5 things to watch out for in T20Is as Rohit Sharma returns to lead India
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Rohit Sharma will be leading Team India in the T20i series for the first time in England. The skipper missed the one-off Test due to COVID-19.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
Rishabh Pant alongwith Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja have all been rested for the first T20I.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Deepak Hooda has been retained for the T20I series versus England. He will be looking to make a big impression and try to find a spot in the T20 World Cup team.
Image: ICC/ Twitter
Dinesh Karthik lead Team India in warm-up fixtures. He will be looking to impress selectors and force his way into the T20 World Cup team.
Image: Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
Arshdeep Singh played in practice matches and impressed everyone with his bowling. He is in contention to get a spot in Playing XI and try to impress everyone.
Image: BCCI/ Twitter
Besides Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal eyes will be Team India's young fast bowlers who have another opportunity to impress the team management.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
Hardik Pandya has looked good ever since his comeback, however, the white ball series against England will be his chance to get some form under his belt.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
Suryakumar Yadav, who returned from injury against Ireland, struggled to score runs. He will be hoping to get runs during the England T20 series
Image: BCCI/ Twitter
Even though Sanju Samson has the backing of skipper Rohit Sharma he has a long shot at making the T20 World Cup team. The wicketkeeper-batsman will be looking to make a big score in the 1st T20I.
Image: BCCI/ Twitter