IND vs ENG 5th Test: Evaluating Virat Kohli's nemeses in red-ball cricket
Image: PTI
James Anderson and Virat Kohli's rivalry is one of the most talked-about rivalries in cricket currently. The veteran England pacer has dismissed for India skipper 10 time in his career
Image: AP
Just like James Anderson Moeen Ali has been Virat Kohli's nemesis as well. The all-rounder has dismissed Kohli 10 times
Image: AP
New Zealand pacer Tim Southee has had many interesting battles with Virat Kohli in the past. The lanky pacer has dismissed the former skipper 10 times across all three formats of the game.
Image: Blackcapsnz/ Instagram
England leg spinner Adil Rashid has also got better of Virat Kohli end number of time. Rashid has dismissed Kohli 9 times including 4 times in Test 3 times in ODI and twice in T20Is.
Image: England Cricket/ Instagram
Another England spinner who had troubled Virat Kohli a lot in the past is Graeme Swann. The former cricketer dismissed Kohli 8 times including 5 times in Test and 3 times in ODI
Image: ICC/ Twitter
Nathan Lyon has been troubling Virat Kohli in the longest format of the game. The Australian off-spinner since 2013, has dismissed Kohli seven times in Test cricket.
Image: Cricket.com.au/Instagram
Former South Africa pacer Morne Morkel has troubled Kohli with his pace and bounce in past. The pacer has dismissed former skipper 7 times in 29 matches.
Image: ICC/ Twitter
Australia Tets skipper Pat Cummins is another bowler who has troubled Kohli. The pacer has dismissed Indian batter 5 times in 6 Test.
Image: AP