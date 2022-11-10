Suraj Alva
IND vs ENG: 6 Players who can change the complexion of T20 World Cup semi-finals
Team India has been in excellent form during the T20 World Cup campaign and will start favourites against England.
England will be no pushover and will look to provide a tough fight. Ahead of India vs England semi-final clash a look at players who could be game changers.
Virat Kohli is currently the top scorer of the tournament with 246 runs. He will look to dish out yet another fabulous performance and guide the team to finals.
Suryakumar Yadav is having the tournament of his life. He has scored 225 runs in the tournament. England will find it hard to stop his pyrotechnics with bat.
In absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh has stepped up his game. The left-arm pacer has 10 wickets and will look to add more to his tally.
Ben Stokes did ot have the best start to the T20 World Cup as he struggled for runs. He will look to bring his A-game with place in the final at stake.
England skipper Jos Buttler will be key to England getting a solid start in the powerplay. He will look to lead the team from the front with a big knock.
Sam Curran is England's leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup with 10 wickets. He will look to add more wickets to his tally with good performance against India
