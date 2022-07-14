Suraj Alva
Jul 14 ,2022
IND vs ENG: Key players from each team who could turn the game on its head in 2nd ODI
Image: Indian cricket team /England Cricket/ Insta
Rohit Sharma returned back to form during the 1st ODI match scoring an unbeaten 76 runs of 58 balls. He will be looking to keep the momentum going in 2nd ODI.
Image: AP
Jasprit Bumrah bowled a magical spell picking up six wickets in the previous match. He will be looking to repeat the same performance at Lords
Image: AP
Besides Bumrah, Mohammad Shami also had a fantastic match picking up 3 wickets and giving away 31 runs. He will be looking to donate England batting yet again.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Prasidh Krishna bowled 5 overs in the 1st ODI and picked up Moeen Ali's wicket. With Lord's pitch likely to offer something to bowlers he can come in handy.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Shikhar Dhawan survived a runout while on duck and looked rusty with the bat. The left-hander will be hoping to put a better performance in the 2nd ODI.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Jos Buttler was England's top scorer with 30 runs in the 1st ODI. The England skipper will be hoping to put up a better performance in the 2nd ODI.
Image: England Cricket/Instagram
Moeen Ali made only 14 runs in the previous match before getting caught and bowled by Prasidh Krishna. The all-rounder will look to make an impact in 2nd ODI.
Image: England Cricket/ Instagram
After Butler, David Willey was the second highest scorer during the 1st ODI. The all-rounder will be looking to make a major impact in the 2nd ODI.
Image: England Cricket/ Instagram
Joe Root has been terrific with the bat in Test matches but could not carry the momentum in 1st ODI. The right-hander will be keen to do well in the 2nd ODI.
Image : AP
