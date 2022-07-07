IND vs ENG: Key players who could dictate the outcome of 1st T20I at Southampton
Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
After a terrific series against South Africa, Ishan Kishan did not do much against Ireland. He will be hoping to score big runs in the 1st T20I match.
Image :Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
After missing out on the recent Test match due to COVID-19, Rohit Sharma is back with Team India and will be raring to get runs in the white ball series.
Image :Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
Suryakumar Yadav had a quiet series against Ireland. The Mumbai batsman will be looking to play attacking cricket during 1st T20I
Image :Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
Deepak Hooda scored a century against Ireland and did well in warm-up matches. The series against England will be a good chance to score big runs.
Image: ICC/ Twitter
Dinesh Karthik forced his way into Team India after a fabulous IPL season. The England series will be an opportunity for him to showcase his finisher role.
Image :Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
Harshal Patel not only scored a half-century in the second warm-up match but also picked up wickets. The pacer will be looking to repeat same performance.
Image :Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
Hardik Pandya has been finishing matches for the Indian team since his comeback. The all-rounder will be eager to perform against England as well.
Image :Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
Bhuvneshwar Kumar was exceptional against Ireland as he used the swing to pick wickets. The pacer will be key to India's chances of getting early breakthrough.
Image :Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram