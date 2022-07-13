Vishal Tiwari
Jul 13 ,2022
IND vs ENG: Major records broken as India thrash England by 10 wickets in 1st ODI
Image: PTI/Twitter/EnglandCricket
Jasprit Bumrah has become the first Indian bowler to take a fifer at The Oval, London.
Image: ICC
India won by 10 wickets with 188 balls remaining. This is India's biggest victory in terms of balls against England.
Image: ICC
Jasprit Bumrah registered a figure of 6/19 in the first ODI against England, the third-best by an Indian bowler in ODIs.
Image: ICC
India became the first team to beat England in England by 10 wickets in an ODI match.
Image: ICC
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan became the fourth most successful opening pair in ODI history.
Image: ICC
Jasprit Bumrah's amazing performance with the ball saw him reach the No. 1 spot in the ICC ODI bowlers' rankings.
Image: BCCI
India bowled England out for 110 runs. This was England's lowest total in ODIs against India.
Image: BCCI
With his 6/19, Jasprit Bumrah registered the fourth-best bowling figure in England in ODIs.
Image: BCCI
Bumrah became the third pacer after Srinath and Bhuvneshwar to pick up four wickets in the first ten overs in ODIs.
Image: BCCI
Mohammed Shami became the quickest Indian bowler to take 150 ODI wickets in terms of matches played.
Image: BCCI
