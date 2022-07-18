Vishal Tiwari
Jul 18 ,2022
IND vs ENG: Major records made in India's special win over England in ODI series
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Rishabh Pant registered the second-highest score for an Indian wicketkeeper in an ODI chase.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Hardik Pandya became the fourth Indian player to take a four-fer and score fifty in the same ODI match.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Team India won their fourth bilateral ODI series in England after 1986, 1990, and 2014.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
England registered their lowest batting average in a men's ODI series with three or more games since 2007.
Image: ECB/Twitter
Find Out More