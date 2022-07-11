Jigyanshushri Mahanta
IND vs ENG: Suryakumar's heroics to Virat's nemesis, major talking points from T20Is
Suryakumar Yadav scored the highest tally of 171 runs in the ENG vs IND, 3-match T20I series, including a 55-ball knock of 117 runs in the 3rd T20I.
Former skipper Virat Kohli’s dismal batting form continued in the T20I series, as he contributed with knocks of 1 and 11 runs in the final two games.
David Malan was the highest run-scorer for England with 117 runs in three games, with the best score of 77 runs.
England's Chris Jordan was the highest wicket-taker of the series with a total of 8 wickets to his tally.
Hardik Pandya was India’s highest wicket-taker in the series, with five wickets in three games.
Pandya also displayed his all-round abilities in the 1st T20I with a match-winning score of 51 runs off 33 balls, and a bowling figure of 4/33.
Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar notched up a total of 4 wickets during the ENG vs IND series, and also won the Player of the Series award.
Young pacer Arshdeep Singh made his debut for India in the 1st T20I and contributed with the figures of 2/18 in 3.3 overs.
England pacer Reece Topley earned the player of the match award in the 3rd T20I, for his effort of 3/22 in four overs.
