IND vs ENG: Team India's road to U-19 World Cup Final, See Pictures
Image: Twitter@BCCI
India U19 captain Yash Dhull's fantastic 82-run knock helped the team begin their campaign with a convincing 45-run win vs South Africa.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
India U19 team defeated Ireland by a staggering 174-run margin in their second game, thanks to a brilliant opening partnership of 164 runs.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
The Yash Dhull-led side inflicted a devastating 326-run defeat on Uganda in their third game after putting 405 runs on board in the first innings.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
The Indian U19 team carried on their dominance in the quarter-finals by chasing down a target of 112 runs set by Bangladesh in just 30.5 overs.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Yash Dhull's outstanding ton against Australia in the semi-final meant that India U19 reached their fourth consecutive World Cup final.
Image: Twitter@BCCI