Vishal Tiwari
Jul 17 ,2022
IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli gets into the groove awaiting to regain old form in 3rd ODI
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Virat Kohli took to the nets on Sunday to practice ahead of the third ODI against England.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Virat Kohli looked in great shape as he consistently middled the ball in the nets on Sunday.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Kohli has been out of form for the past couple of years and hasn't scored a century since 2019.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Virat Kohli looked good for his 16 runs in the second ODI against England but was dismissed while playing a faulty shot.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Virat Kohli will look to break his century jinx in the third ODI against England on Sunday.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
