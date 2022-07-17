Vishal Tiwari

Jul 17 ,2022

IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli gets into the groove awaiting to regain old form in 3rd ODI
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Virat Kohli took to the nets on Sunday to practice ahead of the third ODI against England. Image: BCCI/Twitter
Virat Kohli looked in great shape as he consistently middled the ball in the nets on Sunday. Image: BCCI/Twitter
Kohli has been out of form for the past couple of years and hasn't scored a century since 2019. Image: BCCI/Twitter
Virat Kohli looked good for his 16 runs in the second ODI against England but was dismissed while playing a faulty shot. Image: BCCI/Twitter
Virat Kohli will look to break his century jinx in the third ODI against England on Sunday. Image: BCCI/Twitter
