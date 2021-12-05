IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: 3 records Ajaz Patel broke on Day 3
Image: AP
Kiwi left arm spinner Ajaz Patel regiestered the best bowling figures against India in a Test match by returning with the figure of 14/225 during the ongoing India vs New Zealand Test at the Wankhede.
Image: AP
Ajaz Patel also registered the second best bowling figures by a Kew Zealand bowler in Test cricket, courtesy of his effort of 14/225. He now follows former Kiwi bowler Richard Hadlee.
Image: AP
Following his effort of 14/225 in the second Test match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede, Ajaz Patel also registered best bowling figures by a bowler at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, following England legend Ian Botham.
Image: AP