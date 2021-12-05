IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: 5 key records that were broken on Day 2
Ajaz Patel became the third international bowler in Test cricket's history to pick all 10 wickets in an innings.
Virat Kohli-led side bowled New Zealand out for their lowest-ever Test total (62) while playing in India.
Mayank Agarwal has become the second Indian batter after Rohit Sharma to score three 150s in the World Test Championship.
Ashwin has broken Harbhajan Singh's record of conceding the fewest runs in a Test innings while taking 4+ wickets. (Spinners only)
Ajaz Patel now has the best bowling figure in Tests by a New Zealand bowler. He registered 10-119 in the 2nd Test in Mumbai.
