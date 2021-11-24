IND vs NZ: 3 major milestones that Ravichandran Ashwin could achieve in Test Series
Ashwin is just 5 wickets away from becoming the third-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests. Ashwin will surpass Harbhajan Singh if he takes 5 more wickets in the first Test against NZ.
Ravi Ashwin needs to dismiss Kane Williamson one more time to become the Indian bowler with the highest success rate against the Kiwi skipper. He has already dismissed Williamson five times.
Ravi Ashwin needs one more 10-wicket-haul to equal Anil Kumble's record of most 10-Fers by an Indian bowler. Ashwin currently has 7 10-wicket-hauls under his name.
