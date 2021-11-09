IND vs NZ: 3 players who have been selected for the first time to play for Team India
Image: BCCI
Delhi Capitals pacer Avesh Khan left everyone impressed in IPL 2021 as he took 24 wickets. It has now earned him a call-up to the national side.
Image: AP
All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer created a buzz during IPL 2021 with his match-winning performances for KKR. He has continued his form in SMAT 2021.
Image: PTI
RCB pacer Harshal Patel picked up 32 wickets to win the purple cap in IPL 2021. He has been rewarded with a place in the national team.
Image: PTI