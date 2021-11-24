IND vs NZ: 3 reasons why India could win New Zealand Test Series
Image: BCCI
Lethal spin bowling attack: India have one of the best spin bowling attacks in the world. It should play a big role in Tests against NZ.
Image: BCCI
Formidable batting line-up: Indian batters are a force to be reckoned with, particularly at home, where pitches largely favour spinners. Indian batters are good players of spin bowling.
Image: BCCI
Home support: Indian players would benefit from playing at home because they will have a packed stadium to cheer them on.
Image: BCCI