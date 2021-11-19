IND vs NZ: 3 records that could be broken in 2nd T20I
Martin Guptill is just 11 runs away from becoming the highest run-scorer in T20I cricket. If he scores 11 or more runs in tonight's clash, he will surpass Virat Kohli to take the top spot.
Ravichandran Ashwin can become the 28th bowler in T20 internationals to take more than 60 wickets if he picks one or more wickets in tonight's clash against NZ.
Rohit Sharma is on verge of equalling Virat Kohli's record of most T20I half-centuries. Rohit has 28 T20I fifties and needs one more to equal Kohli's record of 29 fifties.
