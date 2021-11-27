IND vs NZ: 4 huge milestones Axar Patel has achieved in his short Test career
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Axar Patel registered his 5th five-wicket haul in the first Test vs New Zealand & became the Indian with the most five-wicket hauls in the first four Tests
Axar Patel also became the first player in over 100 years to pick up 5 five-wicket hauls in seven innings or less
Axar also equaled Rodney Hogg's 1978 feat of most five-wicket hauls in Tests in the year of debut
Axar's brilliant spell vs New Zealand was also his sixth successive 4+ wickets in an innings, no other Indian bowler has done so more than four consecutive innings
