IND vs NZ: 4 reasons why Team India failed to win 1st Test
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Team India declared towards the very end of Day 4 despite having given New Zealand a target of 284 runs to chase.
Image: Twitter@Blackcaps
Despite taking a five-wicket haul in the first innings, Axar Patel was brought into the attack very late in the second innings.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Ajinkya Rahane opted to bowl pacers for a considerable amount of time on Day 5 despite spinners picking up most of the wickets for Team India.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
India opted to take the new ball late although the pitch offered help to the spinners. Giving the new ball to Ashwin and Jadeja would have helped clean up the NZ lower-order a bit earlier.
Image: Twitter@BCCI