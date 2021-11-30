IND vs NZ: 5 key records broken in 1st Test

Ravichandran Ashwin not only became the highest wicket-taker in Tests in 2021 but also became India's second most successful spinner overtaking Harbhajan Singh's wicket tally in Test cricket.
Image: BCCI/ Twitter
Axar Patel's became the first player in over 100 years to pick up 5 five-wicket hauls in seven innings or less. The left-arm spinners tally of 32 wickets is the second-most by any Indian after four Test matches.
Image: BCCI/ Twitter
Shreyas Iyer became the first Indian batter to score a century and a half-century on Test debut. He won the man of the match award for his fine knock in both innings.
Image: BCCI/ Twitter
Tom Latham became the third New Zealand player after Nathan Astle and Craig McMillan to register 50-plus scores in both innings of a Test in India.
Image: BLACKCAPS/ Twitter
New Zealand ended their six-match losing streak against India in Tests on Indian soil following a draw in Kanpur Test. The last time New Zealand avoided a defeat against India in India was in November 2010.
Image: BLACKCAPS/ Twitter