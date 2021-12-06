IND vs NZ: 5 key records that were broken on Day 3
Image: PTI
Kiwi spinner Ajaz Patel produced by far the best Test match bowling figures from a non-Asian team on Asian soil
Image: AP
Ravichandran Ashwin is the only Indian bowler to scalp 50+ Test wickets in a calendar year on most occasions
Image: PTI
William Somerville registered an unwanted record on Day 3 by bowling most balls in a Test series against hosts India without picking a wicket
Image: www.icc-cricket.com
Ashwin has dismissed Tom Latham eight times in nine innings, which is the most by a bowler in Test cricket alongside England fast bowler Stuart Broad
Image: AP
Ashwin has scalped a total of 51 Test wickets in 2021 by far, the most by any cricketer this year
Image: AP