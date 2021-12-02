IND vs NZ: 5 major records Ravichandran Ashwin can achieve in 2nd Test
Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
Ravichandran Ashwin with six more wickets in the IND vs NZ 2nd Test, will see him achieve the feat for the fourth time in a calendar year, the most by an Indian.
8 wickets in the second Test will see Ravichandran Ashwin join Anil Kumble in an elusive 300-wicket club in Tests at home. Kumble has 350 wickets at home.
Ashwin with 8 wickets will help him surpass legendary New Zealand pacer Richard Hadlee with the most wickets in the IND vs NZ contest.
The Tamil Nadu cricketer is one short of having most wickets at a single venue in Tests. He currently has 30 wickets each at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and Wankhede Stadium.
Ravichandran Ashwin is currently tied with Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi in terms of most wickets in a calendar year (44 wickets). The off-spinner needs one wicket to surpass the Pakistan pacer.
