IND vs NZ: 6 Indian-origin cricketers who donned the New Zealand jersey
Image: AP
Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi was born in Ludhiana, Punjab but his family shifted to New Zealand where he pursued his cricketing fortunes. He has been a regular for New Zealand in limited-overs cricket
Image: AP
Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel who is part of the New Zealand Test squad vs India was born in Mumbai & moved to New Zealand along with his family when he was 8
Image: @ICC/Twitter
New Zealand allrounder Rachin Ravindra who played against India in 1st T20 in Jaipur was born to Indian parents in Wellington
Image: ICC
Former off-spinner Jeetan Patel who retired in 2017 was born in New Zealand to an Indian parent
Image: @ICC/Twitter
Born in Gujarat, Jeet Raval had attended the same school as Parthiv Patel, before his family moved to New Zealand. Raval has played 24 Test matches for New Zealand so far
Image: @ICC/Twitter
As a 12-year-old boy, Tarun Nathula’s family moved from Andhra Pradesh to New Zealand. In 2012, he was called up to the New Zealand squad & went on to play matches for the Kiwis
Image: @Blackcaps/Twitter