IND vs NZ: India's 6 biggest Test wins by margin of runs
Image: AP
R Ashwin played a major role in helping India defeat England by 317 runs. He picked up eight wickets over both innings and smacked a century as well.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Ajinkya Rahane's impressive contributions of 82 runs in the first innings and 102 runs in the second helped India defeat West Indies by 318 runs in 2019.
Image: Twitter@ICC
Amit Mishra's seven wickets (five-wicket haul in the first innings) helped India defeat Australia by 320 runs in 2008.
Image: ANI
Virat Kohli's double century against New Zealand in 2016 put the match out of reach of the Blackcaps' hands as they lost by 321 runs.
Image: PTI
Ajinkya Rahane's centuries in both innings helped India defeat South Africa by 337 runs in 2015 in Delhi.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Despite Ajaz Patel's heroic efforts of dismissing all ten Indian batters in one inning, Mayank Agarwal's impressive 150 run knock vs NZ helped India record their biggest margin of victory (372).
Image: PTI